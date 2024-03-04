NSS Allowance for November and December 2023 Paid

- Advertisement -

Information reaching the news desk of ghpage.com has it that the National Service Scheme for November and December 2023 has been paid.

The news was made known in a press release by the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

The news which was issued today, 4th March advises all service personnel to visit E-Zwich vendor points or banks to load and withdraw their funds.

“We bring to you warm greetings from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Regional Executive Committee (REC) of Ashanti Regional NASPA. We are by this release informing all Service Personnel and the general public that the allowances for November 2023 and December 2023 have finally been paid,” the statement said”, the statement said.