type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNungua: Popular Pastor caught bonking his church secretary in his office while...
Entertainment

Nungua: Popular Pastor caught bonking his church secretary in his office while service was ongoing (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Eric Oduro, known for his participation in the Mentor competition, recently shared a shocking experience involving a senior pastor engaged in an illicit affair with a colleague’s wife.

During an interview on Adom TV’s Okukuseku with Emelia Brobbey, Erico recounted the incident that took place at a church in Nungua, where he had been scheduled to perform.

He explained that his role was to lead a spirit-filled session before the senior pastor delivered his sermon to the congregation.

After completing his part and leaving the church, Erico realized he had forgotten his glasses in the pastor’s office, prompting him to return to retrieve them. What he witnessed upon re-entering the pastor’s office left him deeply disturbed.

Erico described seeing the senior pastor engaged in a compromising position with the junior pastor’s wife, who also served as the church’s secretary.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Shocked by the scene, he quietly retrieved his glasses but was urged by the pastor not to cause a scene, citing the ongoing church service.

In an attempt to maintain peace, Erico accepted a significant bribe from the pastor in exchange for his silence.

Despite the disturbing nature of the incident, he has chosen not to publicly expose the pastor’s identity.

Reflecting on the event, Erico emphasized the importance of individuals focusing on their relationship with God rather than solely relying on religious leaders.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
2.6mph
20 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more