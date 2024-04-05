- Advertisement -

Angel FM presenter Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has been summoned to appear before the council of elders of the Nungua Traditional Council.

In a letter available, the presenter is to appear before them on Friday 12th April 2024 to answer questions regarding some of his comments made on air about the Gborbu-Wulomo.

Earlier this week, social media has been trending with stories of the Gborbu Wulomo allegedly marrying a 12-year-old girl.

Since the story started trending, a lot of social commentators have shared their views on the matter with the Traditional Council coming out to clarify and debunk some statements.

Okatakyie Afrifa, the morning host on Angel FM, also commented on the matter, but his explanation or comments about the issue angered the council.

In their letter of invitation, they described his comments as false, unsavoury and desecrating statements made against the Overload of the Gadangme state and Paramount Chief of Nungua.

Read the letter below: