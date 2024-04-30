Nurse who bathed her husband with boiling water jailed for 6 years

A nurse and mother of two who poured boiling water on her husband has been sentenced to six years in prison with hard labour.

Zeinab Muhammad Ali, a nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital’s Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone got into an argument with her husband and in the process poured the water on him.

According to a source, the argument was because her husband denied her access to his car.

Zeinab Muhammad Ali was taken into custody and charged in front of Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah of the Tamale High Court.

She was then accused of causing him and the judge sentenced her accordingly.

Presently, the victim is receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) after being admitted.