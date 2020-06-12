Nyame Somafo Yaw brags about having the ability to cure all diseases

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Asomdwe Tontom Som Ministry which translates as a religion of peace and exaltation, Nyame Somafo Yaw has shockingly revealed that amongst the several diseases that he cures, coronavirus is the easiest.

He said currently he has cured so many people who are infected with coronavirus without using a drug or any herbal medicine with countless testimonies coming from those who got healed abroad after his faith healing.

He revealed that it is quite simple to cure an infected coronavirus patient who lives abroad because most people who live abroad don’t visit spiritualists for some demonic assistance unlike what happens in Ghana.

Nyame Somafo Yaw who touts himself as the only one with the divine ability to cure anyone infected with coronavirus made these revelations during a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye at Gomoa Ankamu closer to Apam Junction in the Central Region.

Among other things, he said that there will never be a vaccine for the novel coronavirus as most people are praying for but admonished that if 70% of Ghanaians accept that there is only one God, the disease will vanish from this country.

He allegedly said “I have cured a lot of people abroad who are infected with coronavirus without giving them a drug or medicine. Though I’m in Ghana, a lot of people call me from the diaspora for their prayer requests.

“I find it easy to cure those abroad and as compared to those in Ghana. This is because here in Ghana, a lot of people go for certain things from fake prophets, mallams and smaller gods which they are hiding in their rooms. This makes it difficult to cure such people of the disease they are suffering from so I always admonish them to destroy those items before they can be healed.

“I have said that this coronavirus has nothing to do with scientists. When I lay my hands on anyone infected with coronavirus they become relieved because of my faith healing. They tell us that there is no medicine for coronavirus but yet we are told that those who got infected are recovering. What medicine made those people recover from the coronavirus infection, they are all fallacies. I want to assure you that those thinking that there will be a coronavirus vaccine are just wasting their time because this disease can’t be cured with medicine or herbal concoction.

“Of all the diseases that I cure, coronavirus is the simplest amongst them. Because when I lay my hands on an infected person all the lost energy, blood, water, breath returns to normalcy. So that’s how I have cured a lot of people who are suffering from the novel coronavirus.

“When it comes to coronavirus it is not an earthly disease so we use words to cure people. Diseases that do not come from the earth, we can’t use herbs to cure it. So when I say these things some people think it is a folktale because the blindness of the world has prevented them from seeing the truth.

“In the beginning, I said that if 70% of Ghanaians accept that God is only one and not a trinity as being told, the coronavirus infection will vanish totally from this country. I have taught members of Asomdwoe Ntonton Som what to say in order not to be infected so as of now no member of my religion has reported of being a coronavirus patient”.