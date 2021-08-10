- Advertisement -

A few days ago, news went rife that the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour has been enstooled as a chief by the Ga Traditional council.

According to what we gathered, the preacher was enstooled as the Asantehene Mantse at Sempe in James Town with the title Nii Adotei Gyata.

After the news broke some people especially his church members were happy over the new title of their pastor but it looks like some people are also unhappy about this great news to the APC family.

One person who has openly expressed her disappointment in Ga’s over this is Afia Schwarzenegger.

The controversial comedienne in a social media post has questioned the main idea behind conferring a title on someone who doesn’t know how to speak Ga adding that they play too much.

She explained that it’s high time people take the royalty serious because it’s a big problem when you confer chieftaincy title on someone who can’t even speak your language.

She posted: “Does he speak Ga??? Ghanaians are jokers especially my people..I love Rev with my soul but when your chief can’t speak your language there’s a problem… I wish my Ga people will take royalty serious but who am I”

See screenshot below:

Queen Afia Post

Watch the video below: