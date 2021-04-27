- Advertisement -

Popular man of God in Ghana Rev Obofour seems to be the next preacher in line on the list of politician Kennedy Agyapong as the Assin Central MP has issued a warning to him.

Readers would remember in 2020, the politician launched an attack on some men of God in the country he tagged as fake and released some video and audios to back his claim.

Along the line, he threatened to throw his radar on Rev Obofour who is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) but that exposè for some reason was never done by the politician.

On NET 2 flagship program ‘The Seat’ yesterday, the host of the program Justice Kweku Annan showed some videos of Rev Obofour allegedly with the intention of letting the world know he is also a fake preacher just like those that have been exposed on the same show last year.

Kennedy Agyapong who is a guest on the show after watching the video cautioned Obofour to be careful or else he would reveal everything he(Obofour) told him in private.

Soon after the program, Rev Obofour responded swiftly telling netizens to ask the host of the show Justice Kweku Annan this question ‘why now?’.

Watch the video below:

According to Rev Obofour, he is ready to fight anyone and not willing to die as a coward.