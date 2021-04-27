type here...
GhPageLifestyleObofour must be careful before I expose him - Kennedy Agyapong
Lifestyle

Obofour must be careful before I expose him – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Obofour must be careful before I expose him - Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy-Agyapong-Rev. obofour-Justice-Annan
- Advertisement -

Popular man of God in Ghana Rev Obofour seems to be the next preacher in line on the list of politician Kennedy Agyapong as the Assin Central MP has issued a warning to him.

Readers would remember in 2020, the politician launched an attack on some men of God in the country he tagged as fake and released some video and audios to back his claim.

Along the line, he threatened to throw his radar on Rev Obofour who is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) but that exposè for some reason was never done by the politician.

On NET 2 flagship program ‘The Seat’ yesterday, the host of the program Justice Kweku Annan showed some videos of Rev Obofour allegedly with the intention of letting the world know he is also a fake preacher just like those that have been exposed on the same show last year.

Kennedy Agyapong who is a guest on the show after watching the video cautioned Obofour to be careful or else he would reveal everything he(Obofour) told him in private.

Soon after the program, Rev Obofour responded swiftly telling netizens to ask the host of the show Justice Kweku Annan this question ‘why now?’.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to Rev Obofour, he is ready to fight anyone and not willing to die as a coward.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News