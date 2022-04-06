- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour has reacted to the latest rumours about him marrying a second wife.

Days ago, news emerged that Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2014 winner Baci real name Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie has tied the knot with one prominent man in Ghana.

After some hours, rumours emerged that the man in question is no other than Rev Obofour who happens to be one of the richest pastors in the country at the moment.

Ghpage reached out to the man of God to enquire from him about his alleged new marriage to GMB 2014 winner Baci.

Speaking with Rashad of Ghpage TV, the preacher stated emphatically that he doesn’t even know the lady in question.

According to him, he was in his office when his wife sent him a screenshot of some of the stories which even surprised him.

He went forward to explain that some of his church members even sent him text messages and WhatsApp audio to express their disappointment over the story that had gone viral.

Listen to his interview below:

Rev Obofour made it clear that the rumour was just a ploy by his distractors to make sure that his marriage collapsed since they tried it on his church and it failed.

He wondered why the people at the place where the event took place never came out to mention his name that he was the one who got married because he is a known figure but rather some other people are the ones spreading the rumours.