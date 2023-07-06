Oboy Siki Predicts his death once again; Says he will die in 2024

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor and Critic Oboy Siki revealed that he has made an arrangement with God regarding his passing in 2024.

According to him, since the movie industry no longer holds anything substantial for him, he wants to ensure that no one would take credit for predicting or causing his death.

Hence, he has chosen to share this information publicly. He made these remarks in a recent interview with Kofi TV.

The Kumawood actor Oboy Siki revealed that after he started speaking critically about the movie industry, he witnessed the struggles faced by fellow actors who were unable to sustain themselves.

This realization prompted him to approach God and request to pass away at a specific age.

“When I began to speak negatively about the movie industry, I witnessed about 20 people who couldn’t make a decent living from it. So, I beseeched God to grant me the age at which I should die. In a dream, I received confirmation from God that He agreed to my request. Thus, the thought of death has been looming over me.”

Oboy Siki expressed his concern that if he were to pass away without prior knowledge, pastors, and Ghanaians might wrongly attribute it to curses or foul play. He believes that only God possesses the power to determine one’s lifespan.

“I disclosed this arrangement not to seek attention or sympathy but to ensure that no one claims to have foreseen my death or knows the cause,” he clarified. However, he expressed disappointment at the response he has received so far.