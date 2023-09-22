type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews#Occupyjulorbihouse: EL only came to speak with the media and left -...
News

#Occupyjulorbihouse: EL only came to speak with the media and left – Efia Odo

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Efia-Odo-and-E.L
Efia-Odo-and-E.L
- Advertisement -

One of the leaders for Fixthecountry Efia Odo has called out musician EL after the latter failed to stay for the demonstration despite appearing at the venue.

The former BBNz signee earlier this morning was at the 37 Station where the protestors of #Occupyjulorbihouse were supposed to converge to begin their demonstration to the Jubilee house.

EL at the venue even granted an interview to some media houses and called on his friends and fans to join in the demonstration because he was already there.

Fast forward, EL was nowhere to be found as the demonstration started and the demonstrators began their walk to the Jubilee House.

Efia Odo was part of the people leading the demonstration after noticing that EL was nowhere to be found and looking at the number of people who showed up for the demonstration it would be easy for her to notice the absence of the VGMA artiste of the Year.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Taking to Twitter she called out EL for just coming to talk to the media and then leaving the venue without making an impact.

She tweeted: “EL came to talk to the media and left !!! That’s all he did. That’s some fake bullshit”

See some responses from fans

@RichGh_: “That guy err, ne kcn s3 talia”

@sahabela: “By force demo di3 saaa boys go take hype themselves.”

@kwaku_majesty_: “I dey feel EL but he no try”

@real_homie482: “EFIA he has to think about his dead music career Chale”

@pappyisco22_: “E.L get show for Takoradi chale. Show some respect dear Efia because E.L can never disrespect you like this chale. Oh chale”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, September 22, 2023
Accra
thunderstorm with rain
70.2 ° F
70.2 °
70.2 °
100 %
1mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways