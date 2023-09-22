Occupyjulorbihouse: EL only came to speak with the media and left – Efia Odo

- Advertisement -

One of the leaders for Fixthecountry Efia Odo has called out musician EL after the latter failed to stay for the demonstration despite appearing at the venue.

The former BBNz signee earlier this morning was at the 37 Station where the protestors of #Occupyjulorbihouse were supposed to converge to begin their demonstration to the Jubilee house.

EL at the venue even granted an interview to some media houses and called on his friends and fans to join in the demonstration because he was already there.

Fast forward, EL was nowhere to be found as the demonstration started and the demonstrators began their walk to the Jubilee House.

Efia Odo was part of the people leading the demonstration after noticing that EL was nowhere to be found and looking at the number of people who showed up for the demonstration it would be easy for her to notice the absence of the VGMA artiste of the Year.

Taking to Twitter she called out EL for just coming to talk to the media and then leaving the venue without making an impact.

She tweeted: “EL came to talk to the media and left !!! That’s all he did. That’s some fake bullshit”

See some responses from fans

@RichGh_: “That guy err, ne kcn s3 talia”

@sahabela: “By force demo di3 saaa boys go take hype themselves.”

@kwaku_majesty_: “I dey feel EL but he no try”

@real_homie482: “EFIA he has to think about his dead music career Chale”

@pappyisco22_: “E.L get show for Takoradi chale. Show some respect dear Efia because E.L can never disrespect you like this chale. Oh chale”