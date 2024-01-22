Official Statement: Afronita quits DWP Dance Academy – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Afronita, born Danita Akosua Adomaa Yeboah, has left the multiple award winning DWP dance academy.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Dance Academy as the

statement said it was difficult to let the dancer go considering their mission to nurture young talents.

Further, the statement said their doors are open to new entrants who want to polish their dance talent.

This move add to the woes of the dance academy after they lose their founding member, Dancegod Lloyd.