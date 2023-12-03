type here...
“Officially I’m abroad” – Lady overjoyed as she sees snow for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian lady recently relocated to the UK has expressed overwhelming joy as she sees and licks snow for the first time.


Precious, who has been in the UK for just four months, documents her first experience seeing snowflakes for the first time.


Sharing a video, she caught particles of it in her hand and gave it a taste twice while revealing it to taste like iceblock.

Over elated Precious turned her camera around to show social media users what her environment looked like because of the snow.

Reactions trailing Nigerian lady who saw snow for the first time


Sandra Kas said: “Counting down to experience this . I’m abroad but in a state where it doesn’t snow.”

Faithlyn said: “Your white neighbors through the window be like.”

Kinkiisunshine said: “Aww! Now I am jealous Reason I hate London too hard to see snow.”

ama said: “Big congratulations dear, I tap from ur blessings.”

Candy said: “Give it a few days when it’s excess you won’t like it anymore.”

Watch the video below …

@preciousubani_

A village girl and more????#_preciousubani #preciousubani_ #fyp? #cruise

? original sound – Precious Ubani

Source:GHpage

