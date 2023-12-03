“Officially I’m abroad” – Lady overjoyed as she sees snow for the first time

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady recently relocated to the UK has expressed overwhelming joy as she sees and licks snow for the first time.



Precious, who has been in the UK for just four months, documents her first experience seeing snowflakes for the first time.



Sharing a video, she caught particles of it in her hand and gave it a taste twice while revealing it to taste like iceblock.

Over elated Precious turned her camera around to show social media users what her environment looked like because of the snow.

Reactions trailing Nigerian lady who saw snow for the first time



Sandra Kas said: “Counting down to experience this . I’m abroad but in a state where it doesn’t snow.”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Faithlyn said: “Your white neighbors through the window be like.”

Kinkiisunshine said: “Aww! Now I am jealous Reason I hate London too hard to see snow.”

ama said: “Big congratulations dear, I tap from ur blessings.”

Candy said: “Give it a few days when it’s excess you won’t like it anymore.”

Watch the video below …