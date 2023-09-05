“Ohh yawa ooo”- Reactions as Nigerian cameraman snubs Black Sherif during meet up with Asake and Rema – VIDEO

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In a short video making rounds on social media platforms and sighted on GhPage Instagram page, a cameraman who was hyping Asake and Rema snubbed the Ghanaian music star, Black Sherif.

That video that has popped up is causing a stir among music lovers who don’t seem to understand why that should happen since he was sitting very close to them.

The ‘second sermon’ hitmaker was sitting right next to Asake at the Headies Awards last night and as the cameraman moved around his camera from Rema to Asake and then Black Sherif, he quickly switched his camera from Black Sherif who attempted making a street sign.

Many think he didn’t want Kweku Frimpong to tap into whatever shine they had.

Watch the video below;