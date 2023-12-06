type here...
O’Kenneth and Xlimkid’s “Lonely Road” earns striking debut on Billboard

By Osei Emmanuel
Fast rising Ghanaian artists, Xlimkid and O’Kenneth, a member of the viral Asakaa group have achieved a significant milestone as their single, “Lonely Road” debuts on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart, securing an impressive 28th position.

This comes after American rapper, Lil Durk and Moroccan footballer Hakim Ziyech posted the song on the Instagram stories days ago.

Xlimkid expressed his excitement on Twitter (X), attributing the success to the support of fans.

He shared, ‘Y’all made this possible; we made it to the @billboard US Afrobeats chart @billboardcharts. I really appreciate the support!!! Stick with me, let’s get to the top. Keep streaming PAIN IN GLORY on all DSPs.’

Check out his post below

