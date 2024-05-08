The Motia Gang has been hit with the tragic death of the manager of Okese 1 known as Fiifi Made It but born Richard Fiifi Amoah.

According to the piece of information available, the manager died on Sunday 5th May 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) after a short illness at age 35.

What got people surprised was the fact that he was online and active on social media in the early hours of the day only for news of his death to surface to his close pals a few hours later.

Fiifi got married barely a year ago to his sweetheart Wendy.

News of this death comes weeks after it was alleged that he was in difficult times as he had lost everything and now selling his house.

Medikal who first shared that story indicated that in a space of 6 months, Okese 1 has been battling Spiritual attacks from his dad dying to his Range Rover getting burnt.

Following the announcement of the death of his manager, people have started questioning what is happening to Okese 1 and if indeed he was connected to a secret gang or society.

May the soul of Fiifi rest in peace.

Watch the video below: