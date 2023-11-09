“We’re all going to die”; Okomfo Anokye’s sacred cola tree planted 300 years ago cut down by unknown men

- Advertisement -

Asante man is in search for persons who reportedly cut down the sacred cola tree planted by the revered Asante chief traditional priest, Okomfo Anokye.

The Okomfo Anokye Bese, the Feyiase cola tree, was cut down under the cover of darkness.

The linguist for the council, Kyeme Frimpong, noted that the tree wasn’t even felled to allow for the construction of a road.

“This is really unfortunate. This could really spell doom for us and also the person who felled the tree.”

Photos of the felled free have also started trending on social media.

The cola tree was planted 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Okomfo Anoky spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.