type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"We're all going to die"; Okomfo Anokye’s sacred cola tree planted 300...
News

“We’re all going to die”; Okomfo Anokye’s sacred cola tree planted 300 years ago cut down by unknown men

Why was Okomfo Anokye’s sacred cola tree cut down?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Asante man is in search for persons who reportedly cut down the sacred cola tree planted by the revered Asante chief traditional priest, Okomfo Anokye.

The Okomfo Anokye Bese, the Feyiase cola tree, was cut down under the cover of darkness.

The linguist for the council, Kyeme Frimpong, noted that the tree wasn’t even felled to allow for the construction of a road.

“This is really unfortunate. This could really spell doom for us and also the person who felled the tree.”

Photos of the felled free have also started trending on social media.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The cola tree was planted 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Okomfo Anoky spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways