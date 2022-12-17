The final funeral rites for the late wife of Ghanaian actor Collins Oteng, well known as Okomfo Kolege, happened Saturday, 17 December 2022.

The mournful event saw a host of celebrities, family and friends of the bereaved Kumawaood movie star in heavy attendance.

Notable among personalities spotted at the funeral were Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Dr Likee, Wayoosi among a host of others.

A heavy-hearted Kolege who couldn’t hold back his tears was surrounded by family and close friends who offered him a shoulder to cry on.

Millicent Oteng, 34, passed away during labour in November 2022. She was laid to rest at the Tabere School Park in the Ashanti Region.

Fans of the actor have also taken to their social media pages to send messages of condolences to the bereaved family.