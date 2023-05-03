- Advertisement -

A 60-year-old Nigerian man who was nabbed and beaten by vigilantes for stealing a carton of noodles has had his life transformed overnight for the better.

The middle-aged man named Moshood, who is without a wife and child, said he stole because he was jobless and hungry.

In a surprising turn of events, a young Nigerian named Akin Abolade put a big smile on the face of the old man as he presented him with 1 million naira which was contributed by random people.

The man’s video got many people emotional on TikTok as they thanked Akin for changing his life.

Akin had helped to raise N40,000 for Moshood through his TikTok page, and moments later, he showed the man the N1 million he now has.

Moshood, who was overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed that the money would go a long way in changing his life.

The video of Moshood’s transformation has been circulating on social media, and it is a reminder that a small act of kindness can go a long way in making a difference in someone’s life.