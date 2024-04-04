- Advertisement -

GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere is still in the news following her alleged leaked X-rated video with an ex-boyfriend identified as Henry.

Despite the buzz in town, the award-winning journalist is yet to comment on the issue or the trending view.

As we wait for her response or action, an old tweet has surfaced on social media where a netizen warned Serwaa Amihere against this day.

In a tweet from 2019, Serwaa Amihere asked about the rationale behind people taking nude pictures and sending them to their partners.

She posted: “Why do you take and send nude pictures to your partners?”

A netizen responded by saying she wanted to step on toes and anger people into leaking her nude photos on social media.

The netizen responded: “You go do saahn somebody go leak your own.”

See screenshot below: