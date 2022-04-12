“How I was tortured by security officials” – Oliver Barker-Vormawor recounts

- Advertisement -

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the #FixtheCountry movement’s convener, claims he was mistreated by security officers when detained for allegedly plotting a coup on social media.

Mr Barker-Vormawor claimed he was held in a cell “intended for four individuals but became crowded with approximately 30 detainees” for 35 days.

“On Friday, 11 February 2022, I was unlawfully detained by security officials of this regime, tortured, and subsequently held without just cause for 35 days,” he said in his first public statement since his release.

“Fix the country abides by the law and it will forever abide by the tenets of democracy,” he insisted.

“Perseverance in the course of justice seduces even the most stubborn members of our community, so do not lose faith.”

He remembered the cages being “without ventilation and swarming with bed bugs, cockroaches, and rats.”

The Cambridge PhD student was arrested as a result of a Facebook post threatening to organise a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed, according to police.

After being charged with treason felony, he was granted GH2 million bail by the Tema High Court.

Mr Barker-Vormawor clarified that his social movement has no intentions of inciting violence in the country, as some have suggested.