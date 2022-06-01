type here...
News

One of the alleged police armed robbers to be buried on June 11

By Qwame Benedict
Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah (Left), Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame (C) and Constable Emmanuel Osei
Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame, one of the policemen who was allegedly killed in a gunfight between the police and armed robbers in Borteyman, will be buried on June 11.

According to the family, their son who has now been tagged as an armed robber would be laid to rest in Nsawam despite what people say about him.

Cpl Nyame poster

The policeman was arrested together with some other person of the police force for their involvement in the bullion van robbery that took the life of another police officer who was shot in the head.

After news of Cpl Nyame and his other colleagues was revealed, several people on social media suspected foul play asking why only the suspects in the case were killed and not the other armed robbers or any of the policemen on duty.

The mother of Cpl Nyame on the other hand an interview also stated emphatically that his son was not an armed robber as he has been described by the media.

She further revealed that they are yet to see the lifeless body of their son at the time of granting the interview.

Well, the public and family are waiting to see how the case unfolds since all the alleged suspects in the robbery are dead.

    Source:Ghpage

