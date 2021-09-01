type here...
One dead, 19 others including a pregnant woman sustain injuries in accident at Adeiso

By Kweku Derrick
At least one person has died and 19 others, including a pregnant woman, have sustained severe injuries in a car crash at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the deceased, Eunice Anom, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, at the Nsawam Government Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

The injured are also being treated at the same hospital as well as the Adeiso Health Centre.

According to a report by MyJoyOnline, a Rhino truck with registration number GW 1364-12 loaded with bags of sachet water is said to have veered off the road and rammed into three Hyundai minibuses parked by the roadside.

The registration numbers of the Hyundai buses are GG 2043, GT-5911-18 and GT-5175-12.

The truck, according to the Adeiso District Police Commander, ASP Baffuor Awuah was travelling from Nsawam towards the Asamankese direction on the Nsawam-Asamankese highway.

According to him, the impact caused extensive damage to the Hyundai vehicles and a motorbike that was also close to the scene.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident, the commander says, is yet to be established. But some residents believe the Rhino truck veered off the road because of a failed break.

Also, the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Source:GHPage

