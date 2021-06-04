- Advertisement -

An accident that occurred at the Ashaiman Underpass section of the Accra-Tema motorway early Friday morning has claimed the life of one person.

Six other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident involved two commercial minibuses and a petroleum product haulage truck.

The cause of the accident is not known yet.

Reports say the section of the Motorway has become an accident prone area with the latest death bringing to 10 the number of deaths recorded in a motor accident within a spate of two months.