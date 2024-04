- Advertisement -

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has finally admitted to being the female in the leaked video with Henry Fitz.

In a communique released by the Ghone TV presenter, she was in a relationship with Henry Fitz some years back.

The media personality claims the video was taken 5 years ago when she was in a serious relationship with the young rich man.

According to Serwaa Amihere, before the video hit the internet, she was being blackmailed for 5 months.