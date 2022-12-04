type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsOne of conjoined twins separated at Ridge Hospital dies
News

One of conjoined twins separated at Ridge Hospital dies

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

One of the newborn babies conjoined in the head and slated for surgery at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge has reportedly died.

According to a report by Starr News, family sources say the baby died on the night of Thursday, 1 December 2022 when the surgeons were conducting the last stage of the surgery to separate the two boys joined in the head.

The marathon surgery to separate the conjoined twins began on Monday 6th December, 2021 at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The boy is said to have died just when the surgery started.

The twins were born on 29th March 2021.

Government took up the full cost for the surgery to separate the twins after the EIB Network began a public campaign to raise funds to support the surgery. 

The campaign which was led by the General Manager of the English Cluster of the media conglomerate, Nana Aba Anamoah had already raised over GHC500,000.

Surgeons at the Ridge Hospital had said it will cost a whopping GHC3,000,000 to separate the twins who are joined in the head to enable them to live independently.

This was the first time doctors in Ghana conducted such a specialized operation.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, December 4, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News