One person has been confirmed dead after a body was found at a house in Tetegu on Thursday, 6th October 2022 after the Weija dam spillage.

The deceased identified as Addi Kwashie was found lying in one of the rooms which was filled with water.

The deceased was a 55-year-old truck pusher also known as Chocholoocho and sources claim his body was trapped in between some items in the room.

According to witnesses, the deceased had not been spotted in the area in the last two days and the authorities were informed.

The body has since been deposited at the nearest morgue.

Hundreds of houses around the Weija dam have been flooded and many residents displaced.

This comes after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) opened the five spill gates of the dam to spill water to save it from collapse.

The areas affected include Oblogo, Tetegu, New Weija, SCC, Tatop, Sampa Valley, parts of Top Town and American Farm at Ngleshie Amanfro.

However, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has established that about 2,000 people have been affected directly by the flooding at Weija.

Many of the victims blamed the GWCL authorities for not handling the situation well, as there was no prior notice of this particular spillage.