- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene real name Eugene Kwame Marfo has opined that the only way to solve issues of envy and hate in Ghana is for a deliverance to happen in the country.

The musician recently made an appearance at Black Sherif‘s Zaama Disco concert where he performed for fans who gathered at the event.

A video from the event was shared to social media but the majority of the comments were about his style of fashion.

Despite the video showing the musician entertaining the guests, people decided to pick on him for his choice of clothes for the event.

Kuami after chancing upon the video decided to read through some of the comments but to his ultimate surprise, the comments were bashing him.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Feeling unhappy about the comments, he decided to respond to all of them insisting that some people are too bitter and they always have a problem when someone is progressing.

He continued that he believes the only way to solve this issue is to deliver Ghanaians from such an attitude.

He posted: “Going through the comments and I can see how bitter some Ghanaians can be against their own people. The envy and hate in this country de3 agye deliverance.”

See the post below: