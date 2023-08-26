Only one NPP Member of Parliament supports Kennedy Agyapong for President (WHY)

With the heat around the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference, only a single Member of Parliament in the NPP has publicly thrown his weight behind Kennedy Agyapong, a financier and former member or parliament.

The ruling New Patriotic Party has has majority members in parliament with 137 MPs and wield considerable influence at the grassroot levels within their respective constituencies, which makes their support for a candidate crucial, in any election involving delegates.

But unfortunately for Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, only 1 out of the the 137 NPP members in Parliament has thrown his support for him in his bid to be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year’s presidential election, a source within the Majority Caucus of Parliament has revealed.

“He is our colleague in Parliament and we are all from the same party, but have you seen or heard a number of MPs supporting him? Only one member of the majority side (from the Central Region) supports him since he started campaigning to be elected flagbearer,” the source revealed .