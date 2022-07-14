“Only poor people waste their time going to church” – Dada KD

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian highlife crooner Dada KD has made a strong argument against the regular attendance of church by several Christians.

According to him, only poor people or in other words people who do not have anything to be busied about waste their time going to church.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Dada KD intimated that the church was made for people who needed emotional and spiritual support thus it is not a place for rich people.

Dada KD said he could not understand that regardless of the popularity of the Christian faith in Ghana and the widespread of churches, sin still abounds and people find reasons to dabble in dubious schemes.

“A lot of people go to church because they are unemployed.” I believe the church was designed for people with broken hearts.

“How often do you see wealthy people attending church?” Even if they do, it will be for one reason only. To give and praise God, I believe that rich people always win when it comes to giving.”

According to him, so far as Christianity and the church have failed to correct the morals of Christians and to make society a better place, their worship of God could be described as a fluke.

“We were inspired in church.” However, the reality is that we do not fear God. We appear to be living more to impress an unseen God than to impress ourselves. The truth is that godliness is found in the heart, not in going to church.

“Because paying rent for two years is difficult, someone decides to build.” A fictitious Christian chief will sell flood-prone land to another Christian. Are we even serving God? We must serve our fellow man rather than an unknown God. “