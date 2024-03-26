type here...
“Only the cry of a baby will change my life, God help me” – Lady cries uncontrollably

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian lady has hit the doors of social media to shed bitter tears while expressing her inability to get pregnant as her utmost desire is the fruit of the womb.

Identified as @mimiberry59 on TikTok, she could not hide her tears as she painfully revealed her desire to give birth which many of her viewers could relate to.

According to her, the cry of a baby in her household would change her life forever.

She captioned the post,;

The only cry that will Change my life forever.”

The video have sparked reactions from netizens who prayed for her in the comments section.

Check out the video below

