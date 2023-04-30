Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Empress Nana Ama McBrown took over social media trends Sunday, 30 April 2021 as she premiered her new show on Onua TV.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment programme garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new set coupled with an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, Lasmid passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

Nana Ama McBrown pulling 12.5k online views? Wow! pic.twitter.com/fTAITZxPh5 — Hudson-Odoi's Snr bro (@WorthyNorthy) April 30, 2023

Check out some comments below

Pearl Yankey: “Media general and Onua TV are really showing Nana Ama Mcbrown love. I don’t know how she feels right now. I’m super excited for her.”

DeGreat Ayax: “You can’t love Nana Ama McBrown less. She’s a crowd-puller naturally. Kudos to OnuaTV for having her.”

Shadrack Amonoo Crabe: “Nana Ama McBrown Ankansa If Ebi Musician aar Like She Go Be the Female Version Of “Shatta Wale” Charlie See Numbers!!! Errrr!!! The Brand Be Tooooo Catchy! I Bet you.. Onua has never Pulled these kind of Numbers On their Platforms Before!!”

Daniel-Wilson: Nana Ama Mcbrown is on to something with her new show! Looking like it’ll soon be Ghana’s favourite Sunday night past time