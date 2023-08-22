Onua showtime studio used by Nana Ama Mcbrown gutted by fire (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching the editorial desk of Ghapage.com has it that fire has gutted a section of Onua Showtime Studio.

This section of the studio is what is used by Nana Ama Mcbrown for her show on the Akan based television station which seeks to speak and empower the vulnerable.

Management of TV3 Ghana limited uses the opportunity praised firefighters for the prompt response in attending to the fire involving the studio used for ONUA Showtime with Mcbrown.

A crew from the Headquarters Substation upon a call arrived on time to help prevent the spread of fire on the premises of TV3.

Eventhough portions of the reception area of the studio was burnt, the main studio area and the backstage were salvaged from the fire.

Management expressed their appreciation and joy to the GNFS for prompt response in averting a major disaster.

