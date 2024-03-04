Opambour Curses Woman Who Accused Him Of Molesting Her In Church

- Advertisement -

Opambour also known as Prophet 1 has rained curses on Mercy, a woman who claims he molested her in his church.

Reacting to the allegation leveled against him, Opambour has said that there is no iota of truth in it so a need for Ghanaians to sweep it under the canopy.

After Opambour refuted claims of molesting Mercy, he went on to rain curses on her to prove his innocence.

The controversial self-acclaimed man of God cursed Mercy and any man who tries to lead her to the altar.

Opambour claims if he knows nothing about what Mercy is saying, may the God he has sacrificed his life to make sure that Mercy is unable to give birth, that is, only if she is yet to give birth.

In a viral video, Opambour is seen in a blue shirt, obviously in his church saying “Life, death, destruction, glory, blessing, and money, all these come from you, God. Anyone who wants to kill me, let that person die before me. I have sacrificed my body to you God. Anyone that I have bought food and clothes for before who sits on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to speak against me if she is a woman who has not given birth before, I put my hands on her womb and curse her. May she never give birth. I curse her life, any man who marries her, the same curse should go to him”.

Meanwhile, Mercy is yet to see Opambour’s video and if possible, respond to him.