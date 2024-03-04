Opambour made me remove my trousers and started fiingering my V during counselling – Lady alleges (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman named Mary has accused the leader and founder of Ebenezer Worship Centre of touching her inappropriately some years ago.

According to the lady named Mary, she once visited Opambour to seek spiritual help but the man of God took advantage of her.

As explained by Mary in a circulating video, Opambour made her remove her jeans trousers the very moment she entered his consulting room.

After making her remove her jeans trousers, he gazed at her V for some minutes and later told her to squat while facing the wall.

The controversial man of God started inserting his fingers inside her V and played with it until she got angry and stood up to question the motives behind the inappropriate touching.

She furiously left the premises and has since kept what allegedly happened between them a secret until Opmabour bragged that he’s the one behind the death of Bernice Asare’s first child.

In the clip, the lady dared Opambour to deny ever touching her V when she came to his church some years ago.

