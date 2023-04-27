Oral sex: Licking, sucking causing an epidemic of throat cancer – Experts

- Advertisement -

Health experts have determined after careful study that all forms of oral sex including licking, and sucking are causative factors for throat cancer.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), a typically benign virus that is shared sexually and has been related to a number of cancers, is estimated to be responsible for 70% of instances of throat cancer, according to Dr. Hisham Mehanna of the UK’s University of Birmingham.

Multiple oral sex partners increase the risk of throat cancer by up to nine times, according to Dr. Mehanna.

Although there is an HPV vaccine, just 54% of Americans have received it, a much lower percentage than the 80 percent mark thought to be the cutoff for population safety.

Does Oral Sex Cause Throat Cancer

Engaging in oral sex can potentially increase the risk of developing throat cancer, particularly if it involves the transmission of human papillomavirus (HPV) through oral-genital contact. HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause changes in the cells of the mouth, throat, and genital area, which can lead to cancer over time.

However, it’s important to note that the risk of developing throat cancer from oral sex is relatively low, and many people who are exposed to HPV do not develop cancer. Additionally, other factors, such as smoking and heavy alcohol consumption, can also increase the risk of developing throat cancer.

The best way to reduce the risk of developing throat cancer is to practice safe sex, get vaccinated against HPV, and maintain a healthy lifestyle by not smoking or drinking excessively. If you have concerns about your risk of developing throat cancer, it’s always a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional for personalized advice.