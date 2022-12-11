Organisers of the ‘Wizkid Live’ concert in Accra have issued an apology to patrons after the musician failed to show up for the event on Saturday, December 10.
LiveHub in a statement on the morning after the seemingly flopped event said Wizkid breached his contractual obligations for the night.
Fans were left frustrated and disappointed at the Accra Sports Stadium after paying colossal amounts of money to see the Nigerian superstar perform.
Despite being the main act for the event, Wizkid did not show up at the venue.
However, the event organisers said they will issue FULL refunds to patrons who paid for tickets.
The ‘Wizkid Live’ event promised an unforgettable experience that got fans paying between GH¢275 for general access and GH¢650 for VIP tickets.
Others paid as much as GH¢3,200 ($280) for Golden Circle tickets and $1000 which came with tables, cocktails and finger foods, amongst other packages.
After waiting for long hours and leaving the Accra Sports Stadium sometime this dawn, patrons have taken to Twitter to share their dissatisfaction after Wizkid’s no-show fiasco.
Although some may consider the night a flop, some Ghanaian artistes came through to salvage the situation but it wasn’t enough to save the day.
Efya, Gyakie, Joey B, Darkovibes, Yaw Tog, Kojo Manuel and the Asakaa group turned up the crowd with spectacular performances.