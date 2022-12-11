Organisers of the ‘Wizkid Live’ concert in Accra have issued an apology to patrons after the musician failed to show up for the event on Saturday, December 10.

LiveHub in a statement on the morning after the seemingly flopped event said Wizkid breached his contractual obligations for the night.

Fans were left frustrated and disappointed at the Accra Sports Stadium after paying colossal amounts of money to see the Nigerian superstar perform.

Despite being the main act for the event, Wizkid did not show up at the venue.

However, the event organisers said they will issue FULL refunds to patrons who paid for tickets.

The ‘Wizkid Live’ event promised an unforgettable experience that got fans paying between GH¢275 for general access and GH¢650 for VIP tickets.

Others paid as much as GH¢3,200 ($280) for Golden Circle tickets and $1000 which came with tables, cocktails and finger foods, amongst other packages.

After waiting for long hours and leaving the Accra Sports Stadium sometime this dawn, patrons have taken to Twitter to share their dissatisfaction after Wizkid’s no-show fiasco.

The biggest event to flop in Ghana is wizkid’s concert. Wizkid, R2bees, and king promise didn’t show up after people paid 3200 cedis ($280) and table $1000 upwards. Planning and organizing were very poor. It’s 7:39 am and we are still waiting for wizkid to perform. — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) December 11, 2022

Although some may consider the night a flop, some Ghanaian artistes came through to salvage the situation but it wasn’t enough to save the day.

Efya, Gyakie, Joey B, Darkovibes, Yaw Tog, Kojo Manuel and the Asakaa group turned up the crowd with spectacular performances.

This certainly will go down as the worst ever music concert to be held in this country.. herhh squad bore oo.. Big Wiz no show up, the whole thing scatter.. mic, sound, light?. Instead of Wizkid, we had Dj Tunez and Pocolee.eiii #WizkidLiveAccra #WizkidLive #WizkidLiveInAccra pic.twitter.com/Ummy2N1yuD — Starboy On Metro TV???? (@DessyFayden) December 11, 2022

I bought 3 VIP tickets to the #WizkidLiveAccra and yet Wizkid wasn't able to show up, in fact, this is a big disrespect to his Ghanaian fans and enthusiasts, it's either he pulls out an immediate apology or faces the music by The Ghana Supreme Court — 1GAD BA ?? (@Bhimgains) December 11, 2022

I understand promoter had to fill the stadium before he performs but they couldn't get that done. He bounced quickly and fans were left to enjoy DJs and few local acts. No respect of fans charley. #WizkidLiveAccra https://t.co/pdURslSDJO — Ismail Akwei (@akweiakwei) December 11, 2022

The way event organizers are in Ghana, please don’t insult Wizkid, for all you know they never paid him and thought he would perform.



If they did or paid R2bees, maybe they would have performed. let’s be patients for the everything to unravel! #WizkidLiveAccra — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) December 11, 2022