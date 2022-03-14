type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou didn't organize your father's funeral well - Fans tell Afia Schwar
Entertainment

You didn’t organize your father’s funeral well – Fans tell Afia Schwar

By Qwame Benedict
You didn't organize your father's funeral well - Fans tell Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar funeral
- Advertisement -

Some friends and fans of Afia Schwarzenegger have launched an attack on the actress and comedienne after they failed to get food to eat.

The controversial entertainer laid her father to rest last Saturday in Kumasi that saw a lot of people from all parts of the country gathering at KNUST to join her to lay her father to rest.

After the burial, Afia Schwarzenegger took to his social media to send out message of gratitude.

During her video, she made mention that the funeral and burial was a success that people who came had a lot to eat and drink adding that there were more even left which was scattered on the ground.

But it seems that wasn’t the case as some patrons who were at the funeral have come out to say that there was rather shortage of food and everything.

According to some of them, upon all the noise Afia was making on social media about the organising a befitting burial for her late father, it turned out to be a worst funeral they’ve ever attended.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Nana Tonardo who is a former friend of Afia Schwar also took to social media to tease the comedienne for succumbing to pressure from Mzbel

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News