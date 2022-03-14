- Advertisement -

Some friends and fans of Afia Schwarzenegger have launched an attack on the actress and comedienne after they failed to get food to eat.

The controversial entertainer laid her father to rest last Saturday in Kumasi that saw a lot of people from all parts of the country gathering at KNUST to join her to lay her father to rest.

After the burial, Afia Schwarzenegger took to his social media to send out message of gratitude.

During her video, she made mention that the funeral and burial was a success that people who came had a lot to eat and drink adding that there were more even left which was scattered on the ground.

But it seems that wasn’t the case as some patrons who were at the funeral have come out to say that there was rather shortage of food and everything.

According to some of them, upon all the noise Afia was making on social media about the organising a befitting burial for her late father, it turned out to be a worst funeral they’ve ever attended.

Nana Tonardo who is a former friend of Afia Schwar also took to social media to tease the comedienne for succumbing to pressure from Mzbel