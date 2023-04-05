Jesus Christ is alien to Ghana, pray through Safo Kantanka – Osebo tells local Christians

- Advertisement -

Unconventional Ghanaian fashionista Richard Brown, aka Osebo The Zaraman, has advised local Christians to start praying through Apostle Safo Kantanka.

According to him, Safo Kantanka is the representative of God in Ghana, and thus Christians must use him as a medium to reach God.

He maintained that the Jesus Christ of the Jews or Israelites is alien to Ghana, which he believed was the reason he could not play any effective role in answering their prayers.

Osebo boldly asserted that Christo Asafo’s founder, Apostle Safo Kantanka, is on par with the likes of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob of the Bible and thus must be accorded special reverence.

“I just heard last week that Israel has asked its citizens to stop praying or discussing Jesus. If you are caught, you’ll be jailed for one year.”

“This is the bitter truth: the God of Israel is not the same as the God of Ghana. In the past, God cared only for the Israelites; that is why he gave them the ability to conquer other nations and snatch their lands.”

Christians pray and mention the God of Isaac, Abraham, Jacob, and David, but they find it difficult to mention the God of Safo Kantanka when they are praying,” Richard Brown explained. “There is the power of God in Apostle Kwadwo Safo, so I can also pray through him.”