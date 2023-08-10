Just In: OSP finds $5m, GHC48m in Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts alone

- Advertisement -

In a shocking breaking news, the sums of money in Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s frozen bank accounts as reported by Ghpage.com have been made public by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to information released by the OSP, Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts contained $5 million and GHC48 million.

Additionally, it discovered 700,000 in cash and 1 million cedis in assets in her Societe General account.

According to information from Kissi Agyebeng’s office, $590,000 in cash was found there during the search of her Abelemkpe residence.

The same home also yielded the discovery of $2,730,000 in cash.

On July 26, the OSP detained Cecilia Abena Dapaah and searched her apartment in Cantonments, where she served as a sector minister.

Additionally, her private apartment in Abelemkpe, Accra, where the alleged theft occurred between July and October 2022, was searched.

Following accusations that Cecilia Dapaah’s house help may have stolen $1 million as well as other assets from her Ablemkpe home, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has opened an investigation into her for corruption and offenses related to corruption.

The police who are suing the accused have been asked to provide the Attorney General with the case docket.