type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePoliticsJust In: OSP finds $5m, GHC48m in Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts...
Politics

Just In: OSP finds $5m, GHC48m in Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts alone

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a shocking breaking news, the sums of money in Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s frozen bank accounts as reported by Ghpage.com have been made public by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to information released by the OSP, Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts contained $5 million and GHC48 million.

Additionally, it discovered 700,000 in cash and 1 million cedis in assets in her Societe General account.

According to information from Kissi Agyebeng’s office, $590,000 in cash was found there during the search of her Abelemkpe residence.

The same home also yielded the discovery of $2,730,000 in cash.
On July 26, the OSP detained Cecilia Abena Dapaah and searched her apartment in Cantonments, where she served as a sector minister.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Additionally, her private apartment in Abelemkpe, Accra, where the alleged theft occurred between July and October 2022, was searched.

Following accusations that Cecilia Dapaah’s house help may have stolen $1 million as well as other assets from her Ablemkpe home, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has opened an investigation into her for corruption and offenses related to corruption.

The police who are suing the accused have been asked to provide the Attorney General with the case docket.

TODAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sat
78 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways