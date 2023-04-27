- Advertisement -

A group of commuters got more than what they bargained for after a commercial bus driver mistakenly showcased an adult film in his bus while transporting them.

Initially, the driver who reportedly plies his business in Osu was showing a Kumawood movie on a pen drive to entertain his passengers through the journey.

Not long did the movie end for another to follow, only for the passengeres to be greeted with a clip of two adult film stars getting jiggy.

The embarssasing moment happened with children in the company of their parents in the bus.

