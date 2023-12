- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghana rapper, Sarkodie set the internet ablaze with his latest release, “Otan,” which which has been received well by listeners.

The track, which is said to be his final offering of the year has being a talk of town since it release earlier this month.

Fresh news reaching the editorial desk of ghpage.com confirms that the much talked about record has debuted at number 32 on Billboard Afrobeat songs.

Check it our below