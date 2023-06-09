Otumfuo destools Ejisu Kwasohene over offensive conducts    

- Advertisement -

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Nketia Boampong II, the Chief of Kwaso, a member of the Benkum Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) in the Ejusu Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Thursday 8th June 2023 at the Kumasi Traditional Council sitting in Manhyia Palace.

Angry Otumfuo ordered his destoolment rites when Nana Nketia Boampong II pleaded guilty to bribery and other traditional offensive conducts against the Asante great oath he took and his unfortunate alcoholism lifestyle allegation.

This comes a few days after the destoolment of the Chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman who is the host of the Asante dreaded deity (Antoa Nyamaa shrine).

CONFIRMED KWASOHENE BRIBERY

Kwasohene was summoned before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for allegedly taking bribes from Yaw Gyimah, a royal who expressed interest to contest the vacant Dikro stool of the Worakese community in Ejisu municipality.

This was after Nana Yaw Gyimah approached the queen mother of Worakese to bequeath to him to become the chief of the community.

After a failed attempt to convince the queen, Nana Yaw Gyimah then turned to the Chief of Kwaso who demanded an amount of GHC3 billion to assist him ascend to the throne.

Nana Yaw Gyima managed to pay GHc1.5 billion, however, Nana Nketia Boampong II failed to honour his side of the deal.

Gyimah then filed a formal complaint with the Benkum Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council but was snubbed by the traditional leaders.

He then proceeded to file his case with the Kumasi Traditional Council where the Asantehene Traditional Council gave him an audience.

GOING AGAINST ASANTE GREAT OATH

When he was hauled before the Council today, Nana Nketia Boampong II initially denied the allegations claiming he had taken no money from Nana Yaw Gyimah.

He said he only took the money from Nana Gyimah’s brother.

He stated the amount was rather GHC630 million and not GHC1.5 billion claiming when it came to his attention that the money was a bribe he returned an amount of GHC420 million to Nana Yaw Gyimah.

Unfortunately, a witness Nana Nketia Boampong II, invited to testify before the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II testified against his earlier claims before the traditional council.

Shamefully, Nana Nketia Boampong II in the long run took back his denial words and pleaded guilty before Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

OTUMFUO’s JUDGEMENT

Delivering his judgment, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that Nana Nketia Boampong II engaged in extortion when he demanded money from Gyimah.

He added Kwasohene again violated his oath of office- in honesty- when he lied to him about not taking bribe money.

Otumfuo stressed “Your drunken lifestyle has also proven you are unfit to continue occupying the stool you occupy’’ Otumfuo said.

Angry Otumfuo accused the Benkum Division and the elders of Kwaso of ignoring such an important charge when they were petitioned.

While Nana Nketia Boampong II was destooled, the Benkum Division members were fined two rams each while the stool elders were also fined four rams each to serve as a warning to others.