The Lord of The Ashanti Kingdom His Royal Majesty – King Solomon – Otumfour Nana Osei Tutu II has once again warned Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI.

The overload of the Asante Kingdom has expressed worry over some of the activities of Bantamahene, thus selling the same land to different people and creating confusion.

Bantamahene on 20th February 2023 appeared before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) over double sales of land to one Mr Amponsah and a Church creating confusion among the two.

After resolving the land dispute between Bantamahene and the parties involved, Otumfuo directed Bantamhene to release all documents on the land to one Mr Amponsah whom he first sold the land and again directed him to return the money he took from the church within 14 days as he promised before the traditional Council.

Otumfuo further instructed Batamahene to ensure that by 10 am today 21st February 2023 all documentation on the land is released to Mr Amponsah.

Otumfuo who did not mince words with Bantamahene said’’ Baffour with the stature of the stool you occupy if such cases come before me it means you are disgracing me. This is not the first or second time, Baffour be careful. If you don’t repent you will supervise your own destoolment, tomorrow I will not forget to dismiss you. Bantamahene doesn’t deserve this prosecution. You are lowering the stature of the Bantama stool’’ Otumfuo said.

He added “Baffour what are you looking for in this world, how much debt do you owe for this too much rush for money why ? Because of your father you are making things very difficult for me’’ Otumfuo stressed in anger.

Otmfuo further stated that, “this is the same way your elder brother came to disturb me until his demise, you are also repeating same. You are making me regret something.

This is not how your father managed things when he became the Bantamahene. Your father was never petition before the Kumasi traditional council but why always you ? so I gave you the inheritance because I knew you will walk in the path of your father, now look at what you are doing. As we are speaking there’s another pending charge against you now, on land, you use my name and sold it out’’.

Otumfuo stated that Bantamahene doesn’t know the value of the Bantama stool he occupies.

“The stool you site on as Banatamahene you don’t understand the meaning and the value. If you don’t take care the stool will sack you. You lose your reputation any time you appear before the traditional council for such wrong doing.’’