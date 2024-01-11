Otumfuor Osei Tutu and Manhyia Palace summons Wontumi for challenging the King’s authority

- Advertisement -

Manhyia Palace has issued a summons to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The incident occurred during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week where Chairman Wontumi, without provocation, reportedly declared his intention to challenge the Asantehene, stating, “I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him.”

Additionally, Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who was also present at the said meeting, expressed his dissatisfaction with Wontumi’s statements, reportedly stating, “For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable, and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour.”

In response to the alleged challenge to the Asantehene’s authority, the Asanteman Traditional Council has purportedly written to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

The letter seeks to facilitate Chairman Wontumi’s appearance at the Manhyia Palace to explain his comments and address the perceived disrespect towards Otumfuo.