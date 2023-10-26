- Advertisement -

The spokesperson for the Nogokpo Traditional leaders, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has claimed that the chiefs received bribes from the National Peace Council to settle the matter amicably adding that he was even offered $100,000 but he rejected it.

“It got to a point with what I saw happening; I had to go live on Facebook to disassociate myself from the issue because people are looking up to me, and I don’t want anybody to tag me as going to take a bribe.” he stated.

He added that “He was already accused of taking bribe and yes people called me to make offers during the issue. I was promised 100,000 dollars to drop the issue but for the love of the people I declined. People have taken it and I Ieave them to their conscience,”

According to him, when the controversy was at its peak, pastors, political leaders, and traditional leaders attempted to intervene but the people of Nogokpo stood their ground.

However, their traditional leaders passed behind them to receive “envelopes” that got them compromised.