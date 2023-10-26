type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsOur chiefs took bribes to drop Agyinasare case – Nogokpo spokesperson
News

Our chiefs took bribes to drop Agyinasare case – Nogokpo spokesperson

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The spokesperson for the Nogokpo Traditional leaders, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has claimed that the chiefs received bribes from the National Peace Council to settle the matter amicably adding that he was even offered $100,000 but he rejected it.

“It got to a point with what I saw happening; I had to go live on Facebook to disassociate myself from the issue because people are looking up to me, and I don’t want anybody to tag me as going to take a bribe.” he stated.

He added that “He was already accused of taking bribe and yes people called me to make offers during the issue. I was promised 100,000 dollars to drop the issue but for the love of the people I declined. People have taken it and I Ieave them to their conscience,”

According to him, when the controversy was at its peak, pastors, political leaders, and traditional leaders attempted to intervene but the people of Nogokpo stood their ground.

However, their traditional leaders passed behind them to receive “envelopes” that got them compromised.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways