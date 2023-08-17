“Our culture must continue” – Teacher gives child tribal marks on face with hot fork without permission

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A mother posted a photo showing how a daycare teacher in her daughter’s school gave the child four long artificial tribal marks.

The photo of the four lines, which looked like tribal marks on the child’s face, has sparked reactions after it was posted on Facebook.

The daycare teacher told the mother that it was a mistake, but people are saying it was a deliberate act.

A photo of the child posted on Facebook by Ilorin-based radio station, Sobi Fm, shows the child parading four long marks on the right cheek.

But the teacher claimed it was an accident, saying she did not do it deliberately. The teacher said she was cooking and did not know the child was standing beside her. A hot fork she was holding mistakenly touched the girl’s cheek.

The mother brought the matter to a Facebook group where she was asking fellow mothers what she could do for the marks to go. The mother wrote: “Mummies in house pls help a worried mother, I registered my baby in one daycare close to my shop. So after closing, I went to pick my child. So on getting there, her teacher started begging me that she mistakenly burnt my baby face with a hot fork. According to her, she said she didn’t know my baby was standing behind her while she was cooking. So this is my baby’s face after the black ones have peeled off. Will the mark go away? What should I apply to make this mark go pls help.”

Horllarmilekan Haremu said: “This mark will go by applying honey on that scar, since it’s not natural tribal mark which usually deep.”

Akinsuroju Tolulope commented: “What type of daycare is that? She did it deliberately.”

Kwara Son said: “Let the person do it on the other side too. Our culture should not fade out.”