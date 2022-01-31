“Our name will reign football forever, we’re unbothered by your insults” – Ayew to Ghanaians 

- Advertisement -

Rahim Ayew has stated that his family name will live on in Ghana football history.

Speaking about the Ayew family’s contributions to Ghana football, Rahim stated that the family’s name has been immortalized.

“We’re not bothered by insults. There is a significant difference between our lives and the lives of those who insult us. So why waste your time on such a person?” he asked on Adom TV.

“People can try to kick us out of Ghana football, but our name will live on.” Even after a few years, the name [Ayew] will be remembered.

“No one can change what God has decreed.” Even if they kick us out, we’ll still have kids, so the name Ayew will live on in football.”

Meanwhile, Fiifi Tackie, the Ayew family’s spokesperson, recently denied reports that Andre and Jordan had left the Black Stars following the team’s group-stage exit at AFCON 2021.

According to him, the Ayew brothers are committed to the national team and are determined to give Ghana their all.