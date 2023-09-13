“Our son is just 5 months today, where do I start from” – Mohbad’s longtime girlfriend cries out

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s girlfriend, Ceewhy has cried out following the news of his death.
Recall that the music star died on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at the age of 27
Confirming the sad news, his family wrote via his official Instagram page;
”It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.
Following the news of his death, Mohbad’s girlfriend, Ceewhy took to her Instagram story to mourn him.
The grieving girlfriend wondered how she is going to take care of their 5 months old baby now the musician is dead.
I’m a series of post on her Insta strong, She wrote;
“Liam is just five months
today..where do I start
from???
Somebody should help me i can’t do this alone.”
I’m another, she wrote;
Our love story was a different one,we fought really hard to be here.
aaaaaaah I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone”