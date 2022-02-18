- Advertisement -

An appalling video depicting the act of domestic abuse metered out to a man by a woman purported to be his wife has triggered an uproar on social media.

The horrific video which has gone viral shows the woman flogging and a fully-grown man with what appears to be a black USB cable as though he is a criminal who has just been nabbed.

The man had been stripped down naked and was seen receiving strong strokes of unrestrained lashes from the woman who inflicted excruciating pain on him in the bedroom.

Although the reason behind the punishment is not known yet, the video has received countless mixed reactions from the internet community including widespread disgust as it clearly portrays the abuse of human rights.

While some have suggested that the couple might have been expressing their love language through erotic practice of bondage, discipline/dominance, submission, and masochism – BDSM for short.

Others have outrightly condemned the footage as it clearly portrays the inhumane abuse of a man. They contend that if the tables had turned around, many would have already called for the arrest of the man for abusing his wife.

One person wrote: “As it’s a man see as all of you are laughing and catching cruise. To say na woman by now battalions for don dey prepare arms and ammunition to strike. All of una na werey”

Another said: “This is domestic abuse and violence and it’s not being treated with seriousness because it’s a woman against a man…seeing some individuals casually describing it as BDSM and having a good laugh about it…this is terrible!!”

Other’s wrote: “Please guys this should not let go. This is abuse, we should not be laughing at this. She should be reported. Imagine a man beating a lady like this Twitter will not sleep I swear. Is time we help this man. I’m in pain right now.”

While another said: “Where did you get this from? This man is in distress and needs to be rescued. This is not a drill?”

Another added: “God. I can’t watch this. Why are people so wicked??? This is so inhumane”