Over 100,000 unaware people spreading HIV in Ghana

The Ghana Aids Commission has issued a heart wrenching revelation, stating that more than 100,000 individuals in the country are unknowingly carrying the HIV virus in their bodies.

These carriers are completely unaware of their status which is seemingly contributing to the wide spread of the disease and tasks citizens to be cautious.

Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of the Commission, disclosed this concerning information during an interview with JoyNews. The revelation came after the Commission announced the HIV figures at a news conference held in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

He continued to emphasized that over 28% of people living with HIV have not undergone testing, amounting to approximately 100,000 individuals who remain unaware of their condition. This lack of awareness poses a significant challenge, as these unknowing carriers may unknowingly spread the virus, further exacerbating the epidemic.

The Ghana Aids Commission’s disclosure of over 100,000 unknowing HIV carriers presents a grave concern for the country’s public health. Encouraging widespread testing and early detection through the HIV self-test campaign is imperative to mitigate the impact of the disease.

The Commission’s aggressive efforts to identify and treat those affected will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in combating the HIV epidemic in Ghana and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

Highlighting the importance of knowing one’s HIV status, Dr. Atuahene stressed that early detection can significantly impact treatment success rates. Delaying testing until the disease progresses to AIDS can lead to prolonged recovery times, as the immune system takes longer to regenerate and support the body.